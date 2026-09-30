Houston Astros' postseason run ends with Wild Card Series loss to White Sox

The Brief The Houston Astros have been eliminated from the 2026 postseason. Houston lost to the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday. The White Sox advanced to face AL Central champion Cleveland in the AL Division Series.



The Houston Astros’ postseason run came to an end Wednesday when the Chicago White Sox swept the AL Wild Card Series.

The White Sox used a big first inning and a three-run homer from Chase Meidroth to propel them to a 7-3 win over the Astros in Game 2.

Houston eliminated at home

By the numbers:

The AL West-winning Astros went 81-81 to become the first team to reach the postseason without a winning record.

Houston dropped their ninth straight home playoff game in a ninth trip to the postseason in the last 10 years on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros hands the ball to Manager Joe Espada #21 after being pulled against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park Expand

Chicago to face Cleveland

What's next:

It’s the first time Chicago has won a playoff series since beating Houston in the World Series in 2005. Under the direction of second-year skipper Will Venable and with a letter of support from Pope Leo, the White Sox advanced to face AL Central champion Cleveland in the AL Division Series beginning Saturday in Cleveland.

The White Sox, who lost 100 games in each of the last three seasons, are the only team in major league history to follow consecutive 100-loss seasons with a playoff berth.