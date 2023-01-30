Houston Astros players participate in Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic in South Florida

Houston was well represented at the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic in South Florida on Monday.

Reggie Jackson was joined by dozens of Hall of Famers, in addition to A-list stars from the sports, entertainment, music and fashion industries for his annual class.

The tournament was held at the Floridian National Golf Club, which is owned by Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane.

The list of former sports superstars that were in attendance at the event included Major League Baseball Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell, Mike Schmidt, Ken Griffey, Jr., George Brett, Ozzie Smith, Derek Jeter and Jim Rice; NFL superstars Jason Taylor, Marshall Faulk, Warren Moon, Jerome Bettis, Richard Dent, Joe Namath, Marcus Allen and Ed "Too Tall" Jones. From the entertainment world, Hip Hop superstars Travis Scott, 50 Cent, Bun B and Scarface all took part in the event as well.

Houston Astros players in attendance included: Michael Brantley, Lance McCullers Jr., Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker, and special assistant Enos Cabell also were a part of the event.

"It is special to me to have some of the top guys in the world of sports here to help me move the ball forward in under¬served communities using STEM education," Jackson said. "We do our best to select schools that will have success with our program to prepare our kids for the workforce that is to be in the years to come."

"I really feel honored that my friends take time to help me help kids. It is their way of giving back. They come with a spirit to make the world a better place. Some of them fly all night or drive all day to get here. It humbles me and makes me extremely grateful."

The tournament projects to raise close to $1,000,000 for the Mr. October Foundation, which was established by Jackson in 1997.