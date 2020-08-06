Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros pitcher suspended 80 games after positive PED test

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: Kent Emanuel #64 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 23, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fl

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Kent Emanuel has been suspended by Major League Baseball after testing positive during a PED test. 

According to a release, Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), which is considered a performance-enhancing substance by the MLB. 

The Major League Baseball Players Association released the following statement on behalf of Emanuel on Thursday, "I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system, but I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol." 

According to the MLB Commissioner, Emanuel's 80-game suspension will begin today. 