The Houston Astros' opening day is here! The team will hit the field at the newly renamed Daikin Park on Thursday.

Houston Astros Opening Day game

For their home opener, the Astros will go up against the New York Mets.

Date: Thursday, March 27

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT

Where: Daikin Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start off at $49

How to watch Houston Astros game today

On TV: Viewers can watch the game from home on Space City Home Network. Click here to find local listings.

Streaming: If you don't have cable, Space City Home Network is available on DirectTV Stream and FUBO.

Radio: Listen on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010.

Opening Day street fest

Daikin Park will open its gates from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Street Fest!

Fans can enjoy live music, giveaways, food trucks, yard games, photo booths, and more for all to enjoy!

You must have a game ticket for March 27 to get into Street Fest.

Plus, some Astros players will be making special appearances!

Astros Opening Day roster

The Houston Astros released the opening day roster on Thursday.

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Luis Contreras, Ryan Gusto, Josh Hader, Bryan King, Rafael Montero, Steven Okert, Tayler Scott, Framber Valdez, Hayden Wesneski

Position players: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Victor Caratini, Zach Dezenzo, Yainer Diaz, Mauricio Dubon, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena, Brendan Rodgers, Cam Smith, Christian Walker

2024 season stats

By the numbers:

Houston had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Astros slugged .418 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

New York had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .415 with a .734 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

