Houston Astros' Justin Verlander wins 2019 American League Cy Young Award, beats out Gerrit Cole

Houston Astros all-star right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander has been named the 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner. The news was announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America Wednesday.

Coming in second place was 2019 Astros right-handed pitcher and teammate Gerrit Cole, while Rays right-hander and former Astro Charlie Morton finished in third place.

The Astros are the third franchise in Major League history to have the top-two finishers in a Cy Young race, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks (Randy Johnson and runner-up Curt Schilling in 2001 and 2002) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (Mike Marshall and runner-up Andy Messersmith in 1974; Don Newcombe and runner-up Sal Magile in 1956).).

Verlander reached 300 strikeouts in a season for the first time in his career during his final start of the season on Sept. 28.

The Astros have been racking up on awards in 2019, as outfielder Yordan Alvarez was named the 2019 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year.