Another Houston Astros player has earned the title of American League Player of the Week this season!

Infielder José Altuve was announced AL Player of the Week for Aug. 7 to 13 by Major League Baseball. This is Altuve's fourth time getting this award in his career, the last time being in July 2017.

In the last week, Altuve batted an MLB-best .520 (13x25) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, a stolen base, a .613 on-base percentage, and a .760 slugging percentage.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 09: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 09, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Astros say Altuve matched his career high with four hits at Baltimore (4x5, HR), and at least three hits in three of his six games last week. His strong week came amid a season-long 14-game hitting streak, which was snapped Sunday.

Throughout the streak, the infielder batted .456 (26x57) with 18 runs scored, three homers, nine walks, nine RBI, and a 1.257 OPS.

Altuve is seven hits away from 2,000 for his career after the week and only two other players in franchise history have reached the number.

Astros' Framber Valdez received the AL Player of the Week award from July 31-Aug. 6, and Chas McCormick did so from July 14-16.