Houston Astros finalize 2019 World Series roster

Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Houston Astros celebrate their win over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ( Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images )

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have set their 2019 World Series roster.

The series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals begins today in Houston. All games will air on FOX 26.

PITCHERS
45 Cole, Gerrit - RHP
47 Devenski, Chris - RHP
21 Greinke, Zack - RHP
36 Harris, Will. - RHP
39 James, Josh - RHP
54 Osuna, Roberto - RHP
41 Peacock, Brad - RHP
55 Pressly, Ryan - RHP
30 Rondón, Héctor - RHP
38 Smith, Joe - RHP
65 Urquidy, Jose - RHP
35 Verlander, Justin - RHP


CATCHERS
28 Chirinos, Robinson - C
12 Maldonado, Martín - C


INFIELDERS
27 Altuve, Jose - IF
2 Bregman, Alex - IF
1 Correa, Carlos - IF
16 Díaz, Aledmys - IF
10 Gurriel, Yuli - IF


OUTFIELDERS
44 Alvarez, Yordan - OF
23 Brantley, Michael - OF
6 Marisnick, Jake - OF
22 Reddick, Josh - OF
4 Springer, George - OF
3 Tucker, Kyle - OF