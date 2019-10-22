Houston Astros finalize 2019 World Series roster

article

The Houston Astros have set their 2019 World Series roster.

The series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals begins today in Houston. All games will air on FOX 26.

PITCHERS

45 Cole, Gerrit - RHP

47 Devenski, Chris - RHP

21 Greinke, Zack - RHP

36 Harris, Will. - RHP

39 James, Josh - RHP

54 Osuna, Roberto - RHP

41 Peacock, Brad - RHP

55 Pressly, Ryan - RHP

30 Rondón, Héctor - RHP

38 Smith, Joe - RHP

65 Urquidy, Jose - RHP

35 Verlander, Justin - RHP



CATCHERS

28 Chirinos, Robinson - C

12 Maldonado, Martín - C



INFIELDERS

27 Altuve, Jose - IF

2 Bregman, Alex - IF

1 Correa, Carlos - IF

16 Díaz, Aledmys - IF

10 Gurriel, Yuli - IF



OUTFIELDERS

44 Alvarez, Yordan - OF

23 Brantley, Michael - OF

6 Marisnick, Jake - OF

22 Reddick, Josh - OF

4 Springer, George - OF

3 Tucker, Kyle - OF