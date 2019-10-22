Houston Astros finalize 2019 World Series roster
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have set their 2019 World Series roster.
The series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals begins today in Houston. All games will air on FOX 26.
PITCHERS
45 Cole, Gerrit - RHP
47 Devenski, Chris - RHP
21 Greinke, Zack - RHP
36 Harris, Will. - RHP
39 James, Josh - RHP
54 Osuna, Roberto - RHP
41 Peacock, Brad - RHP
55 Pressly, Ryan - RHP
30 Rondón, Héctor - RHP
38 Smith, Joe - RHP
65 Urquidy, Jose - RHP
35 Verlander, Justin - RHP
CATCHERS
28 Chirinos, Robinson - C
12 Maldonado, Martín - C
INFIELDERS
27 Altuve, Jose - IF
2 Bregman, Alex - IF
1 Correa, Carlos - IF
16 Díaz, Aledmys - IF
10 Gurriel, Yuli - IF
OUTFIELDERS
44 Alvarez, Yordan - OF
23 Brantley, Michael - OF
6 Marisnick, Jake - OF
22 Reddick, Josh - OF
4 Springer, George - OF
3 Tucker, Kyle - OF