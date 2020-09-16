Houston Astros announce 2021 spring training schedule

The Houston Astros have announced their Spring Training schedule for the 2021 season.

The opening game set is for Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Washington Nationals.

The Astros will play their games at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, located in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Houston will host a total of 30 spring training games.

15 home games in West Palm Beach and 15 more road contests.

