Harden brings his star power to national BODYARMOR ad campaign

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has brought his star power to the national ad campaign for the premium sports drink and water brand BODYARMOR.

Harden, who was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, joins with some of the world’s great athletes in promoting BODYARMOR and embracing the campaign’s message, ‘only you can make you better.’

Along with Harden, the athletes teaming up with him include Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout, Megan Rapinoe, star with the US Women’s National Soccer Team, women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka, PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson, WNBA All-Star Skyler Diggins-Smith and MLS All-star Carlos Vela.

“This particular campaign really resonated with me because I feel like a lot of people can relate to the message,” said Harden. “I hope it gives young athletes out there the motivation that they might need to put in that extra work because at the end of the day hard work really does pay off...And only you can make that happen.”

In part, the campaign is about work ethic and Harden’s work ethic is second to none.

