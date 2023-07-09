Former Atascocita star Brice Matthews drafted by hometown Astros

The Houston Astros used their first-round pick in this year’s Major League Baseball draft to select University of Nebraska infielder and Atascocita High School alum Brice Matthews 28th overall.

"It’s something I’ve dreamt about since I was a little kid," Matthews told FOX 26 Sports. "It’s hard to describe the feeling ‘cause I worked so hard for this, and this is all I ever wanted to do."

As a junior this past season, Matthews hit .359 with an OPS (on-base + slugging percentage) of 1.204. He was also a 20-20 player, hitting 20 home runs and stealing 20 bases in 54 games for the Cornhuskers.