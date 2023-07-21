FIFA Women's World Cup: USMNT 2023 roster breakdown

The USWNT quest for a 3rd straight FIFA Women's World Cup begins Friday against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland.

There are 14 new members with 9 veterans.

Here is a breakdown of the 23 members of the USWNT:

ALEX MORGAN #13 - Forward (Co-captain)

Alex Morgan is the team co-captain for the USWNT. Morgan is 34-years-old and the third oldest player on the team. She is entering her 4th World Cup playing as a forward. Morgan currently plays for San Diego Wave FC. The target striker is a new mom to her 3-year-old daughter Charlie Carrasco.

MEGAN RAPINOE #15 - Forward

Megan Rapinoe is the team’s oldest player at 38-years-old as a forward. Rapinoe currently plays for OL Reign and plans to retire at the end of this 2023 season but has left a grand legacy. Rapinoe’s most memorable year was in 2019 when she won the World Cup, won the Golden Ball, and Golden Boot, was named the Best FIFA Women’s Player, and was awarded the Ballon d’Or Féminin: an award that honors a player who performed the best over the previous season. Her legacy continued into 2022 as she was also awarded the President Medal of Freedom for fighting for equality. Megan is also engaged to Sue Bird.

ALYSSA NEHER #1 - Goalkeeper

Alyssa Neher is one of the team’s goalkeepers. She originally wanted to go pro into basketball until her soccer career took off. The 35-year-old currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars. She is a two-time Olympian in 2016 and 2021. The goalkeeper ranks third all-time in caps, wins, and shutouts in American history. Her daily routine starts with the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle and coffee.

ALANA COOK #12 - Defender

Alyssa Neher is one of the team’s defenders. The 26-year-old currently plays with OL Reign and could’ve repped England Women’s National Football team, nicknamed the ‘Lionesses’, because of her dad, but instead made her USWNT debut. Neher is great at intercepting passes and successful at duels with at least 50 this won season. She averages a 66.7% success rate in tackles and aerial duels.

ALYSSA THOMPSON #7 - Forward

Alyssa Thompson is the youngest team member playing as a forward. The 18-year-old was the #1 overall draft pick for NWSL and the second youngest to ever make the USNWL roster. She scored just 11 minutes into her professional debut playing for her current team, Angel City FC. She skipped prom for a pro soccer game.

SOPHIA SMITH #11 - Forward

Sophia Smith is one of the team’s forward. The 22-year-old plays for Portland Thorns FC. She left college early to go pro. Smith is part of the small group of Gen Z’s on the team that isn’t familiar with the 90s music her millennial teammates play while getting ready in the locker room.

SOFIA HUERTA #3 - Defender

Sofia Huerta enters her first World Cup as one of the team’s defenders. The 30-year-old originally played for the Mexico national program through her dad until her career took off. Huerta currently plays for OL Reign. She has completed 31 crosses this season.

LYNN WILLIAMS #6 - Forward

Lynn Williams enters her first World Cup as one of the team’s forwards after she was passed up for the 2019 roster. The 30-year-old makes a strong comeback fighting her way onto the team by making defensive interventions to get the ball away from the goal scorer. She currently plays for Gotham FC. Williams also co-hosts a podcast with Sam Mewis, an NWSL champion, called ‘Snacks’.

TRINITY RODMAN #20 - Forward

Trinity Rodman is one of the forwards on the team. The 21-year-old scored both goals in the 2-0 victory against Wales at the USWNST’s World Cup send-off. She was named NWSL 2021 Rookie of the Year and is known to score but can also pass and set up teammates. She currently plays for Washington Spirit and her dad is Dennis Rodman, a professional NBA player.

CRYSTAL DUNN #19 - Defender

Crystal Dunn is one of the defenders on the team. The 31-year-old currently plays for Portland Thorns FC. Dunn welcomed baby boy Marcel Jean Soubrier in May 2022. She also helped launch the Black Women’s Players Collective to push opportunities for black women as athletes and leaders. Dunn also has three chickens named Rocky, Toulouse, and Quinn who live in her backyard.

JULIE ERTZ #8 - Midfielder

Julie Ertz is a roster surprise and will be one of the midfielders for the team. The defensive midfielder is married to Zach Ertz, an NFL football tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. The two welcomed their baby boy, Madden Matthew Ertz August 2022. The two-time World Cup champion is making a comeback after taking a 610-day gap and is not scared to tackle. Even though Ertz hasn’t played for USNWST since 2021, she still leads in blocked shots.

AUBREY KINGSBURY #21 - Goalkeeper

Another roster surprise, Aubrey Kingsbury joins the team as a goalkeeper. Even though the 31-year-old did not register for a national team call-up this year, her recent NWSL campaign earned her a spot with a 73.3% save percentage with Washington Spirit. Kingsbury also was named NSWL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 and 2021 and one cap with USWNT. If she’s not on the field, Kingsbury is studying for her MBA through a program with Washington Spirit that allows free classes for players.

ASHLEY SANCHEZ #2 - Midfielder

Ashley Sanchez joins the team as one of the midfielders. The 24-year-old impact player will definitely be a game-changer if Rose Lavelle isn’t able to play. The crafty attacker loves to bake during her free time and even has a French bulldog named Nala.

NAOMI GIRMA #4 - Defender

Naomi Girma is one of the defenders on the team. The 23-year-old first-generation American born was in California to her parents who are both Ethiopian immigrants. The community she lives in paved the way for her soccer career where she plays with San Diego Wave FC. At the end of the 2022 season, Girma was named NWSL Defender of the Year and NWSL Rookie of the Year. In the same year, she graduated from Stanford University majoring in symbolic systems, and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in management science and engineering.

ANDI SULLIVAN #17 - Midfielder

Andi Sullivan, nicknamed ‘Sunny’, is one of the midfielders on the team. The 27-year-old was the number one draft pick at the 2018 NWSL College Draft by Washington Spirit, where she currently plays. Sunny also won the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in 2022. She studied how the human mind works and processes info at Stanford University.

CASEY MURPHY #18 - Goalkeeper

Casey Murphy joins the team as a goalkeeper. The 27-year-old currently plays with North Carolina Courage and made her official USWNT debut in 2021. She skipped senior year at Rutgers University to go pro in France. Murphey also won the SheBelieves Cup back in from 2021 to 2023.

EMILY FOX #23 - Defender

Emily Fox is one of the defenders on the team. The ‘foxy’ versatile defender has started for the USWNT both left and right back. The 25-year-old currently plays for North Carolina Courage. She also won NWSL Team of the Month back in May 2021. In her free time, she loves going to the beach.

EMILY SONNETT #14 - Defender

Emily Sonnett joins the team as a defender. The 29-year-old currently plays for Washington Spirit and won the NWSL Champions in 2021. She also earned an Olympic Bronze Medal in 2020. Sonnett is all about memes and is described by her teammates as ‘a jack of all trades and ‘master of none’ with only two yellow cards this season.

KELLEY O’HARA #5 - Defender

Kelley O’Hara is one of the defenders on the team. The 34-year-old is one of 12 players in USWNT history to be named four Women’s World Cup Teams. In 2022, she became the 23rd player in US history to play 10,000 or more minutes for the WNT. O’Hara was also named to the FIFA FIFPro World XI for 2019. Currently, O’Hara plays for Gotham FC. She also has a clothing line with Alex Morgan and Allie Long called "Beat Everybody USA"

LINDSEY HORAN #10 - Midfielder (Co-captain)

Lindsey Horan is the team co-captain and will be playing as a midfielder as one of the tallest members at 5’9". Horan is the only player not on NWSL, instead, she plays with Olympique Lyonnais, a French professional football club. The 29-year-old is also the first player to go pro right after high school in Paris. Horan is considered the ‘playmaker’ as a midfielder.

KRISTIE MEWIS #22 - Midfielder

Kristie Mewis is one of the midfielders on the team. She enters her first World Cup after years outside of senior national teams and had accepted being a non-pro. She now plays with Gotham FC. Mewis is also Sam Mewis’ big sister and is dating Australian soccer player Sam Kerr, who’s considered to be one of the best players in the Women’s World Cup.

SAVANNAH DEMELO #9 - Midfielder

Savannah DeMelo joins the team as one of the midfielders. The 25-year-old happens to be the only uncapped player to make the roster. She was drafted 4th overall in the 2022 NWSL draft making opposing teams want to take her out. The midfielder currently plays for Racing Louisville FC.

ROSE LAVELLE #16 - Midfielder

Rose Lavelle is one of the team’s midfielders. Lavelle made a beautiful goal in the last World Cup and is considered a ‘playmaker’. Currently, the midfielder plays for OL Region. The 28-year-old has been injured recently and will have to see if she gets a starting position, but would be difficult to replace. At home, she has a pet bulldog named Wilma Jean Wrinkles and was named a brand ambassador for FLIGHT by Yuengling, a light beer, in 2020.