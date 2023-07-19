The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup brings together some of the greatest athletes in the world to represent 32 countries.

The teams are divided into eight groups. In the first round, the four teams in each group will compete against each other, and only two teams from each group will advance to the next round.

Here's a look at the teams in Group B.

Australia

Ranked 10th in the World by FIFA heading into the World Cup. The team is nicknamed the "Matildas". They are 3-time Quarter Finalists and have made it to every single Women’s World Cup in history.

The team has a real chance of winning. Their star player is captain Sam Kerr who plays for Chelsea. Kerr has been nominated for every Women's Ballon d'Or since its inception in 2018.

Canada

Ranked 7th in the World by FIFA heading into the World Cup. They won Gold at the 2020 Olympics. The team has issues off the pitch. Their key player is Christine Sinclair, who is the world’s all-time leading international goalscorer for men or women and the captain of Team Canada.

They ended the 2019 World Cup in the Round of 16. Canada has three members who are in the Houston Dash: Allysha Chapman, Sophie Schmidt, and Nichelle Prince.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: The match ball is seen during the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 20 Expand

Nigeria

Ranked 40th in the World by FIFA heading into the World Cup. The team is nicknamed the "Super Falcons". This is Nigeria’s 9th World Cup appearance and the team is unpredictable going into this year. They’ve qualified for every Women’s World Cup in history and their best result was reaching Quarter Finals in the 1999 World Cup.

They are a tough opponent with Onome Ebi as the team’s captain who became the first African footballer to play in five World Cups in 2019. Player Asisat Oshoala is the 1st African player nominated for Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Ireland

Ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA heading into the World Cup. The team is nicknamed "The Girls in Green". They haven't qualified for a World Cup and this is their debut as they are led by Katie McCabe.

There is a positive attitude surrounding the team because it's their first tournament in decades. Player Denise O'Sullivan has played in Australia as a loan player. She previously was a member of the Houston Dash before going on to play with the North Carolina Courage.