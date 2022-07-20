ESPYS Winner's List: Shohei Ohtani named best male athlete
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani won ESPY Awards Wednesday evening as the best men's sports athlete and best baseball player.
Ohtani won for best men's sports athlete in a field that also included four-time nominee Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, 2015 winner Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and 2021 nominee Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky won for best women's sports athlete. The other nominees were skier and biathlete Oksana Masters, gymnast Sunisa Lee and WNBA standout Candace Parker, the 2008 winner.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won for best championship performance for catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, all game highs, in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
The Rams were among the seven nominees for best team, but lost to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
The ESPYS honor major sports achievements, memorable moments from the past year and top sports performers and performances. The ceremony also serves as a fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, named in honor of the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano. According to ESPN, the network has raised more than $165 million for the foundation since the awards show began in 1993.
Curry hosted the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. Presenters included Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Ciara, John Boyega, Jon Hamm, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Simu Liu, Aaron Rodgers, Alison Brie, Russell Wilson and Hannah Waddingham.
During the event, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was presented to former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, now the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to college basketball announcer Dick Vitale, who is battling cancer; and the Pat Tillman Award for Service to retired Army Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans, one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history.
Here is a complete list of ESPY winners:
BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS
- Katie Ledecky, Swimming
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
- Eileen Gu, Skier
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
- Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams - Super Bowl LVI
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
BEST PLAY
- Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
BEST TEAM
- Golden State Warriors, NBA
BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN'S SPORTS
- Katie Ledecky, Swimming
BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN'S SPORTS
- Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
BEST GAME
- Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS
- Bryce Young, Alabama Football
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS
- Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN'S SOCCER
- Kylian Mbappé, PSG
BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Sam Kerr, Chelsea
BEST NFL PLAYER
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
BEST MLB PLAYER
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
BEST NHL PLAYER
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST DRIVER
- Kyle Larson, NASCAR
BEST NBA PLAYER
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
BEST WNBA PLAYER
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
BEST BOXER
- Tyson Fury
BEST MMA FIGHTER
- Charles Oliveira
BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S GOLF
- Justin Thomas
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S GOLF
- Nelly Korda
BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S TENNIS
- Rafael Nadal
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S TENNIS
- Emma Raducanu
BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S ACTION SPORTS
- Eli Tomac, Supercross
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S ACTION SPORTS
- Eileen Gu, Skiing
BEST JOCKEY
- Jose Ortiz
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN'S SPORTS
- Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN'S SPORTS
- Jessica Long, Swimming
BEST BOWLER
- Kyle Troup
BEST MLS PLAYER
- Carlos Vela, LAFC
BEST NWSL PLAYER
- Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
BEST WWE MOMENT
- Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania