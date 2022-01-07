Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd tests positive for COVID-19

By Mark Norris
DALLAS - The Mavericks will be without their head coach after Jason Kidd tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Dallas was in Houston ahead of a game Friday night against the Rockets.

Kidd told The Dallas Morning News he currently feels like he has a cold and feels "fine."

Numerous Mavericks players have been in and out of the league’s COVID-19 protocols in recent weeks, including superstar Luka Doncic. For Friday’s game, Boban Marjanović and Kristaps Porzingis remain out due to COVID-19.

Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will serve as acting head coach for Friday night’s game.

Kidd is the thirteenth NBA head to coach to enter COVID-19 protocols.

