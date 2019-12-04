Crew chief says James Harden's dunk should have counted

article

The crew chief says James Harden's dunk in the fourth quarter that was waived off should have counted, but the team did not challenge the call in time.

In the fourth quarter of the Houston Rocket’s Tuesday night game against the San Antonio Spurs, officials erased Harden’s dunk with 7:53 remaining and Houston leading 102-89.

Officials ruled the ball didn’t clear the cylinder, but crew chief James Capers said after the game that, “in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.”

Capers said the Rockets did not ask for a review within the 30-second window that coaches can challenge calls, during which time they were arguing and asking for clarification.

The botched call crushed Houston’s momentum.

“We just stopped playing and they gained confidence,” Harden said.

The Rockets lost to the Spurs 135-133 in double overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.