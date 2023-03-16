Cougars ready for first round matchup against Northern Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

The University of Houston men's basketball team opens up NCAA Tournament play Thursday night when they face the 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Cougars point out -- Northern Kentucky is not your typical 16-seed, and is capabale of pulling off the upset. Five years ago, Maryland-Baltimore County became the first 16-seed to upset a 1-seed, when UMBC knocked off Virginia.

UH also isn't looking ahead, or thinking about the fact they're just six wins away from the program's first national title.

