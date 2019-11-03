Congrats! Astros pitcher Zack Greinke wins 2019 National League Gold Glove Award

article

The Astros may not have won the World Series, but one member of the team recently won big.

Zack Greinke won the Gold Glove Award, an honor for best fielding pitchers in the league.

Even though he was traded to the Astros ahead of the trade deadline, MLB says Greinke still did enough defensively in his time with the D-backs to earn what is now his sixth consecutive award.

MLB says Greinke, who "also qualified for the NL award by racking up 146 innings with Arizona," became the third pitcher to win at least six consecutive Gold Gloves, joining players such as Bob Gibson (1965-73) and Greg Maddux (1990-2002).