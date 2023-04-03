Expand / Collapse search

College Basketball fans flock to NRG Stadium for 2023 Men's NCAA National Championship

By
Published 
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
FOX 26 Houston

Fans flack to NRG Stadium for NCAA Final Four Weekend

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff was there as fans made their way into NRG Stadium for Monday's 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

HOUSTON - Final Four weekend is concluding Monday in Houston with the NCAA Men's Championship.

Since late last week, thousands of college basketball fans have swarmed to Houston for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Monday night's game features San Diego State and the University of Connecticut.

FOX 26 caught up with excited fans before the NCAA Men's Championship to see how they were feeling about the game.