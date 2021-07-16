Charges dismissed against former Baylor Bears linebacker

article

Houston criminal defense attorney Paul Darrow told FOX 26 Sports that sexual assault charges against his client, former Baylor Bears Linebacker Shamycheal Chatman, were dismissed on Friday by the McLennan County District Attorney in Waco.



Chatman was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault charges in 2017 stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in 2013 in Waco.



"Sexual assault was the charge. Those charges against my client were dismissed this morning in the interest of justice," said Darrow. "We’re just glad that the district attorney’s office did the right thing and this case was finally dismissed. Myke can go on with his life vindicated. I always felt strongly that he was innocent and I’m happy he gets his life back today."



Chatman, who is from Sealy, transferred from Baylor to Sam Houston State where he was on the football team for three years and is now in the construction business in Austin.