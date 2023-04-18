article

Houston's NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium will be hosting six big matches on three dates, including a matchup between Mexico and Honduras at NRG Stadium on June 25.

According to a release, Shell Energy Stadium will host a pair of doubleheaders on July 1 and July 4.

Tickets for all three doubleheaders will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 25.

Here's the full Houston match schedule

Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Group B – NRG Stadium

Haiti vs Qatar – 5:00 PM CDT

Mexico vs Honduras – 7:00 PM CDT

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D – Shell Energy Stadium

Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 – 6:30 PM CDT

Guatemala vs Canada – 8:30 PM CDT

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D – Shell Energy Stadium

Canada vs. Cuba – 5:30 PM CDT

Panama vs. El Salvador – 7:30 PM CDT