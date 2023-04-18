Big matches to headline Houston schedule during 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
HOUSTON - Houston's NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium will be hosting six big matches on three dates, including a matchup between Mexico and Honduras at NRG Stadium on June 25.
According to a release, Shell Energy Stadium will host a pair of doubleheaders on July 1 and July 4.
Tickets for all three doubleheaders will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 25.
Here's the full Houston match schedule
Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Group B – NRG Stadium
Haiti vs Qatar – 5:00 PM CDT
Mexico vs Honduras – 7:00 PM CDT
Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D – Shell Energy Stadium
Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 – 6:30 PM CDT
Guatemala vs Canada – 8:30 PM CDT
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D – Shell Energy Stadium
Canada vs. Cuba – 5:30 PM CDT
Panama vs. El Salvador – 7:30 PM CDT