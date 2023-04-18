Expand / Collapse search

Big matches to headline Houston schedule during 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 20: A general exterior view of NRG Stadium during the pre season friendly between Manchester City and Club America at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston's NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium will be hosting six big matches on three dates, including a matchup between Mexico and Honduras at NRG Stadium on June 25. 

According to a release, Shell Energy Stadium will host a pair of doubleheaders on July 1 and July 4. 

Tickets for all three doubleheaders will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 25. 

Here's the full Houston match schedule

Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Group B – NRG Stadium 

Haiti vs Qatar – 5:00 PM CDT 

Mexico vs Honduras – 7:00 PM CDT 

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D – Shell Energy Stadium 

Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 – 6:30 PM CDT 

Guatemala vs Canada – 8:30 PM CDT 

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D – Shell Energy Stadium 

Canada vs. Cuba – 5:30 PM CDT 

Panama vs. El Salvador – 7:30 PM CDT 