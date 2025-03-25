Astros Opening Day March 27: Game, time, street fest

The Brief The Houston Astros will have their Opening Day game on Thursday, March 27 against New York Mets. The game will be at 3:10 p.m. CT. Daikin Park will open its gates from 12 to 3 pm. for Street Fest.



It's almost time for the big day: MLB Opening Day! The Houston Astros are kicking of their first game at home on Thursday!

Houston Astros Opening Day game

For their home opener, the Astros will go up against the New York Mets.

Date: Thursday, March 27

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT

Where: Daikin Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start off at $49

Viewers can watch the game from home on Space City Home Network or listen in on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010.

Opening Day street fest

Daikin Park will open its gates from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Street Fest!

Fans can enjoy live music, giveaways, food trucks, yard games, photo booths, and more for all to enjoy!

You must have a game ticket for March 27 to get into Street Fest.

Plus, some Astros players will be making special appearances!

Who will be on the Astros Opening Day roster?

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada reported the following players would be on the roster for Opening Day:

RHP Luis Contreras

LHP Bryan King

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Steven Okert

However, the following will not be on the Opening Day roster:

C Joe Hudson

1B Jon Singleton

RHP Logan VanWey