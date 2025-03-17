Astros top prospect Cam Smith has 'good' chance to make Opening Day roster, sources say

article

The Houston Astros are considering adding top prospect, Cam Smith, to their Opening Day roster following a stellar Spring Training performance.

Cam Smith's Opening Day Chances

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 26's Will Kunkel that Cam Smith has a "good" chance of making the Opening Day roster. Smith was acquired from the Chicago Cubs as a part of the return for outfielder Kyle Tucker. The trade came just months after Chicago took him with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Smith has primarily played third base in the past, but has played some right field during Spring Training.

The Astros are expected to start Isaac Paredes at third, who was acquired in the same deal as Smith.

The 22-year-old Smith has only played three games in the outfield going back to college.

Smith was named the 58th best prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect rankings that were released earlier this year.

The Florida State product topped out in AA last year, playing 5 games for the Tennessee Smokies.

By the numbers:

In Spring Training so far, Cam Smith has shown the ability to handle Major League-level pitching by launching 3 home runs and a triple, along with 8 RBIs, in just 26 at-bats.

Smith is putting up a strong .423 batting average over the last 22 spring games, only striking out 6 times and being walked a total of 5 times. It is not often that a Spring Training debut produces a slash line of .423/.516/.846.

With just six games left in Spring Training, Smith will have a few more opportunities to add to an already productive hitting season so far, as the team is looking to fill in their lineup.