Astros Altuve, Correa opt out of 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Houston Astros stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve have announced they will not be playing in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Altuve says he'll skip the game due to a left leg injury that he doesn't want to get worse.

"I have an issue with my left leg that I feel like I need these four days off to get it ready for the second half," Altuve said.

"I really want to thank everybody that voted for me, that believe in me," Altuve said. "I really need these four days. I’m putting my team first because I really think we have a chance to win this year."

Correa announced he is not playing in the all-star game for family reasons. His wife is pregnant with their first child and he says he's not going to miss the doctor's appointment they have.

"Baseball is really important to me, but family will always come first," Correa said.

"To Astros fans, thank you for your support. The All-Star Game is really important," Correa said. "I feel the family time I’m gonna get to spend and rest to get ready for the second half and hopefully bring another championship to Houston. I think they will like that a lot better"

Both Altuve Correa say they hope Yuli Gurriel will now get a spot in this year's all-star game.