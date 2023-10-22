The Houston Astros are one game away from clinching their third straight World Series appearance!

Game 6 of the American League Championship Series will have the first pitch at 7:03 p.m. and the Astros are one win away against the Texas Rangers to get their World Series spot.

KEEP UP WITH OTHER HOUSTON ASTROS-RELATED STORIES

The Astros are leading the best-of-seven series 3-2 after previously being down 0-2 against the Rangers at the beginning of the series. The Houston team had three straight wins while in Ranger territory at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Framber Valdez is the starting pitcher for the Astros in Game 6 at Minute Maid Stadium.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Here are the highlights and major plays throughout the game.

FIRST INNING

Jose Altuve was able to hit a single to right center field. While Micheal Brantley was up to bat, Altuve stole second base. Brantley walked to first.

Yordan Alvarez hit a single to center field allowing Jose Altuve to score.

SECOND INNING

In the first pitch of the inning, Framber Valdez throws to Rangers' Mitch Graver and Graver hits a homerun, allowing the score to tie 1-1.

THIRD INNING

Rangers allowed Yordan Alvarez to intentionally walk to first base instead of letting him try to hit.

José Abreu was up to bat and hit to shortstop, causing Alvarez to get out on second, the final out of the third inning.

FOURTH INNING

Valdez pitches to Jonah Heim who hits a double homerun to right field also allowing Mitch Graver, who was on first base, to score. The Rangers lead 3-1.

SIXTH INNING

Yordan Alvarez scores after Mauricio Dubón hits to right center field while he was on third base. The Astros are now trailing 3-2.