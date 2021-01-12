Aaron Rodgers to guest host upcoming episode of 'Jeopardy'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ will guest host a future episode of "Jeopardy." The news came to light during Rodgers' weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday," Jan. 12.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers told McAfee during the show. "I'm excited about the opportunity."

According to Packers.com, Rodgers is a huge fan of the longtime running game show. Back in 2015, he beat "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and retired astronaut Mark Kelly. By winning, he earned a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Jeopardy" is opening the show to guest hosts following Alex Trebek's passing in November.