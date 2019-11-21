A sophomore Texas football player gives senior teammate the touchdown in last game

A University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) Falcons senior finished his last game “in style” after his sophomore teammate — en route to scoring a touchdown — handed the ball off and let him clinch the points instead at the November 16 game, UTPB said.

This video shows UTPB outside linebacker John O’Kelley on his way to making a touchdown when he sees senior linebacker Chris Hoad running nearby during the Senior Day game against Texas A&M Kingsville at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. O’Kelley gives the ball to Hoad, along with the chance to score a touchdown at the season’s last game.

“All-American and senior Chris Hoad goes out in style thanks to the amazing and classy play by John O’Kelley!” UTPB Athletics said on Twitter when they shared the footage.

Head Coach Justin Carrigan told UTPB Athletics the play was “a special moment.”

The Falcons went on to win the game 70-14.

According to UTPB, Hoad was one of the program’s “first year seniors,” and is one of only eight seniors who stayed with the UTPB Football program from its inception in 2015.

Hoad just ended his college football career with the best season in Falcons history. He had 157 tackles and is the active career leader across all NCAA Divisions with 528 career tackles, UTPB said.

Credit: @utpbfalcons via Storyful