Young man killed after shooting west of Houston

One person is dead after a shooting along the 700 block of Country Place Drive.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening close to Stratford High School and Nottingham Park.

It’s early in the investigation, but authorities believe the victim is a man around 20-years-old.

"People just heard arguing and gunfire," said HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson. "[They] looked outside, the guy was deceased."

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify a possible suspect or suspects.

"It’s really surprising," said Omar Arshard, a neighbor. "Things like this rarely happen here in the energy corridor at all."

So far this year, there have been at least 88 homicides within Houston. This number is up from 70 through this day in 2021.