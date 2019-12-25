Young child injured in fireworks accident in southwest Houston: HPD

article

A child has been injured after being involved in an apparent firework accident.

The call initially dropped as an assault injury that occurred at 7:58 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Bellfort. The callers stated that someone shot at a 2-year-old and injured them with a firework.

The child reportedly sustained burns and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

