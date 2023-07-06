It's Barbie's World all of July, as fans anticipate the release of the blockbuster hitting theaters on July 21 and one company is offering up money for you to have a Barbie marathon.

Casino.ca is giving someone the chance to have their Dream Job by watching all 16 of the original Barbie movies and ranking them. The person selected will win $1,000 and a paid trip to their local theater to see the movie when it's released.

With the new movie soon to be released and the nostalgia it brings, Casino.ca wants to have someone give a definitive ranking of the 16 films and to see where the new Barbie film ranks in comparison.

The selected winner will have 7 days to watch and rank the 16 films while also including a brief analysis of each one. After they give their ranking, they will receive $50 USD to go see the new Barbie in theaters.

Once they decide how the movie stands against the others, they will be paid $1,000 USD.

Applications for this opportunity close on July 16 at 11:59 EST.

The 16 movies you will have to watch are:

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) Barbie as Rapunzel (2002) Barbie of Swan Lake (2003) Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004) Barbie: Fairytopia (2005) Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005) Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006) The Barbie Diaries (2006) Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006) Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007) Barbie as the Island Princess (2007) Barbie: Mariposa (2008) Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008) Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008) Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009) Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

For more information and to apply, click here.