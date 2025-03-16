Houston shooting: One killed, another injured on Yale Street; police looking for more information
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a Saturday shooting that killed one man and injured another man.
Yale Street shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 1900 block of Yale Street at about 4:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men at the scene.
One of the men was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. According to Detective Meister, the deceased victim was a Hispanic man in his 20's.
The other person at the scene was said to be a man in his 40's. He had a gunshot wound, but he is expected to recover.
According to Det. Meister, the only information available is that the shooting happened during an argument in the parking lot over posters.
What we don't know:
Neither of the men involved have been identified at this time, and it's not clear if anyone else was involved.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call one of the following:
- Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Detective Meister with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.