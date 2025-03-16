Houston shooting: One killed, another injured on Yale Street; police looking for more information

The Brief Police were called to Yale Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. One man was pronounced dead in a hospital. Another man was shot, but is expected to recover. The shooting allegedly happened over a fight about posters. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are investigating a Saturday shooting that killed one man and injured another man.

Yale Street shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 1900 block of Yale Street at about 4:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men at the scene.

One of the men was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. According to Detective Meister, the deceased victim was a Hispanic man in his 20's.

The other person at the scene was said to be a man in his 40's. He had a gunshot wound, but he is expected to recover.

According to Det. Meister, the only information available is that the shooting happened during an argument in the parking lot over posters.

What we don't know:

Neither of the men involved have been identified at this time, and it's not clear if anyone else was involved.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call one of the following:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)