A challenge has been issued to the Bonham community, the entire State of Texas, and whoever else wants to participate by Dawn Buckingham, Chairwoman of the Veterans Land Board (VLB) for The Texas General Land Office.

Buckingham's challenge revolves around expressing collective support for Ethelyn Szad Bell, a U.S. Army Veteran and resident of the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, who is on the brink of celebrating her 100th birthday on Oct. 4.

Bell has expressed her wish to receive 100 birthday cards in commemoration of this significant milestone.

The Army veteran embarked on her military service journey in March 1945 when she was just 21-years-old. Following the successful completion of the Basic Training Course for Army Nurses, Bell valiantly served with the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Nagoya, Japan during the tumultuous period of World War II.

During her tenure in the armed forces, she achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant and was granted an honorable discharge in July 1946.

After her distinguished service in the U.S. Army, Bell continued her tradition of giving back to her community by dedicating her efforts to the Veterans Administration Hospital located in McKinney.

It was here that a serendipitous blind date introduced her to her future husband, Charles Bell, himself a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Together, they established their home in Prosper, where they raised a son and a daughter.

Bell pursued a fulfilling career as a devoted elementary school nurse in McKinney and retired from this role at 55.

Show your support and help celebrate this momentous occasion by sending birthday cards to Bell at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home. All birthday cards can be addressed to:

Ethelyn Bell

Clyde W. Cosper TSVH

1300 Seven Oaks Road

Bonham, Texas 75418