Pub in The Woodlands offering free Thanksgiving meals to patrons for helping business stay alive during COVID

A local pub in The Woodlands is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving for helping their business stay alive during the pandemic.

The Blue Lion Pub was a brand new, popping business that was open for just a week last year before it was forced to shut down because of the COVID pandemic.

Inside the quiet neighborhood pub, tucked inside the heart of The Woodlands, is a tribute to the owner, Wes Cordova’s Scottish heritage.

"We were packed from day one, just streams of people coming in," Cordova said.

In March of 2020, the Blue Lion Pub was open for just seven days before it was forced to shut down for two months. Cordova wasn’t sure the pub would survive.

"Terror honestly. We put a lot of money and energy and everything in here and it just seemed to me that before we had a chance to get our feet underneath us, we were shut down. All I could do was hang on. In our operating account, we had $15 left when we reopened. But we’re still here," Cordova said.

Despite its relatively obscure location and the challenging time for small business owners, a year and a half later, the Blue Lion Pub is thriving.

To express his gratitude, Cordova and his wife, spent all Wednesday cooking a Thanksgiving feast to be served to any patron Thursday for free.

"We'll have turkey, cornbread dressing, broccoli, cheese and rice casserole, green bean casserole, and pies and rolls," Cordova said.

Cordova spent nine years in the Navy and said he knows how hard it can be for those who have to spend the holidays alone. At his pub, everyone is family.

"People are going through a hard time right now. Even if they’re not alone. Given that I wouldn’t be here were it not for them, I wanted to say thank you. And plus, Thanksgiving’s my favorite holiday," Cordova said.



Thanksgiving meals will be served on the house at the Blue Lion Pub starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.