Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures 2 others outside Washington Ave. club

Houston police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot and killed a man and injured two others outside a nightclub overnight.

It happened at the Heart Club in the 5000 block of Washington Ave. just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say two off-duty HPD officers working an extra job at the nightclub heard gunfire outside. They then found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Dept. arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

A civilian working as a bouncer was hit by a bullet in the arm. Transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

A bystander was hit in the leg area. He was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was reported the male victim was talking to a female when her ex-boyfriend arrived. The two men got into an altercation and that's when the ex fired shots at the male.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the female.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST DETAILS

Police say there were many witnesses, and officers have video footage of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.