Woman struck and killed by vehicle attempting to flee police chase on I-10

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a wild police chase Monday, Dec. 21, around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies were pursuing a black van with their lights off on the Katy Fwy on the west side of Highway 6 in Houston.

According to HCSO deputies, once the vehicle came to a stop three people got out of the car and fled.

Moments later, a woman was struck by a driver while attempting to cross I-10 Monday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

HCSO is warning drivers to stay clear of the area this morning, as traffic is expected to be delayed.