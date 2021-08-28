Woman shot in the leg after two identical cars targeted in apparent drive-by shooting

article

Houston police are piecing together what appears to be a drive-by shooting on the Katy Freeway overnight Saturday, where the drivers of two identical cars were targeted.

According to Lt. Willkens with HPD, another officer heard the sound of gunfire on the mainland of the Katy Freeway and Shepard a little before 3 a.m. That's where the officer found a couple, who ran up the hill from the freeway and abandoned their BMW 5 series because some suspects in a red car pulled up and began shooting at them.

When other responding officers went to go investigate their car, it was found to be riddled with bullets and one of the windows completely shattered. During the investigation, another BMW 5 series was found at the scene, shot up on the freeway, with a woman still inside and a gunshot wound to her leg.

Lt. Willkens says the woman is expected to be OK but said both the cars suffered multiple gunshots and appear to be from a rifle.

It's unclear why or how the shooting unfolded, and no other information was available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

