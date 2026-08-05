The Brief Jose Acosta was found shot in a vehicle alongside his younger brother Monday evening. The siblings were reportedly being robbed by three people who shot at them as they tried to escape. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A 19-year-old has died after he was shot in front of his younger brother in Houston's South Side on Monday evening.

Houston South Side shooting kills 19-year-old

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Monday on Corder Street, near Scott and Mainer Streets.

Officers responded to the report and found a vehicle in a ditch. Police say 19-year-old Jose Acosta and his 15-year-old brother were in the vehicle, and Jose was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital. Police say he was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was not physically harmed.

Authorities at the scene said the brothers were initially at a park and met some other young males. The brothers left the park and made it to Corder when the same males they met with allegedly got out of a car and shot at the two siblings.

Police now say the brothers were being robbed at gunpoint by three males. Jose reportedly tried to drive away, but the suspects shot at his vehicle, striking him.

What we don't know:

The suspects' identities are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)