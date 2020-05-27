Woman shot in the face while sitting in car in SW Houston

article

Police say a woman was shot in the face as she sat inside a car in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 1:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Elm Street.

According to Houston police, the woman was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when someone drove up and fired into the car five times.

The woman was shot once in the face. She is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the woman was alone at the time of the shooting. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Advertisement

- Houstonians gather to honor George Floyd, and protest police brutality

- Hundreds of complaints of packed bars, clubs over Memorial Day weekend; zero citations issued

- NASA communities excited about first astronaut launch in almost a decade