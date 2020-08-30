Woman released without charges after shooting of son in Nassau Bay

article

Police say the court ordered the release of a woman without charges after the shooting of her son in Nassau Bay.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Saxony Lane in Nassau Bay around 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

While the victim was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police say he told officers that his mother shot him.

Police said a handgun was located and recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and an investigation determined that the victim had been in a fight with his girlfriend, authorities said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

That’s when, police said, the mother intervened and separated the two. The mother reportedly then went to a bedroom and retrieved the handgun.

When the victim came into the bedroom, the mother shot him in the shoulder, police said.

Police said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office authorized the filing of a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against the mother, and she was arrested and booked into jail.

In an update, police said the woman appeared for a probable cause hearing on Sunday evening, and the court found that probable cause for further detention did not exist. The court ordered her release without charges. Police say the court did not give any further explanation.

At this time the District Attorney’s Office has the opportunity to review the case to determine if additional evidence exists to refile a charge, police say.