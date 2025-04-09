Harris County: Woman uses knife as self-defense during carjack attempt, officials say

The Brief The incident happened on Monday at a Humble gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to take a woman's car while she was putting air in her tires. The woman held onto the driver's side handle when the man tried to drive away. The woman allegedly offered money for the man to leave, but she instead grabbed a knife out of her purse. The suspect has since been arrested and charged.



A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to carjack a woman in the Humble area. Officials say the woman defended herself with a knife.

Kenswick Drive carjacking attempt

What we know:

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann, the incident happened on Monday at a gas station on Kenswick Drive.

A woman told officials that she was putting air in her tires when she saw the suspect, later identified as Shadrach Iyere, sitting in her driver's seat. The woman asked the man to exit her vehicle, but he started to drive away.

Officials say the victim held onto the driver's side handle of her vehicle as Iyere drove away and punched her in her face multiple times.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a brick wall.

The woman continued holding onto the handle, then she allegedly offered Iyere money to leave the vehicle. He reportedly handed the woman her purse, then she pulled out a knife to defend herself.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene on foot, but was detained by deputies.

Constable Mark Herman says Iyere has since been arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. His bond was set at $20,000.