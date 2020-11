article

One woman was killed following a house fire in North Houston on Wednesday evening.



Details are limited but officials said they responded to Pinetex at Pecantex, located on the 7200 block of Pinetex, for a report of a house fire.

Houston police said a woman was found dead on the scene.



No other details have been released.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The fire remains under investigation.