The Houston Police Department is currently responding to a fatal accident in downtown Houston involving a pedestrian.

HPD says a driver traveling westbound on Walker Street in a white truck attempted a left turn onto Milam Street. They allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a woman pedestrian crossing the street.

The pedestrian was struck within the crosswalk and was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

We will provide more details on this event as they become available.



