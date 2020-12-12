Woman hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in NW Houston

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Dec. 12, around 5 p.m.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the 11200 blk of Riata Ranch Blvd and found a 19 year-old-female victim had been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies detained a possible suspect at a separate location.