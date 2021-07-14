Woman hospitalized after house fire in west Houston

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning house fire in west Houston.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Concho Street and Leawood Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found fire coming from the backside of the house. They were notified that someone may be inside.

Firefighters began searching the home and found a woman in a back room that was full of smoke. She was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. The woman, said to be 35 to 40 years old, was last reported to be in critical condition.

The fire department says eight other occupants were able to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

