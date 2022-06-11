Woman hit, killed by oncoming vehicle in west Houston: police

article

Authorities are piecing together what factors led to a woman's death after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston overnight Saturday.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department is officers were called to the 8300 block of Westpark Dr. in the Mahatma Gandhi District a little before 3:45 a.m. That's when investigators found an unidentified woman in her early 20s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate the woman was in a vehicle with a man driving eastbound on Westpark Dr. when she dropped her phone in the car. The two stopped in an unprotected median, according to police, and it appears she got out of the car and stepped into the lanes of traffic.

Around the same time, a silver sedan heading eastbound hit the woman. The driver turned around and came back to the scene, where officials say the driver did not appear intoxicated and was cooperating with investigators.

The driver in the other vehicle, however, showed signs of intoxication and was detained.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates as it develops.