Driver admits to drinking before deadly crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Authorities say a driver admitted to drinking prior to causing a crash Friday evening in northwest Harris County, where one person died.

It happened on FM 1960 and Steepletop Dr. a little after 8:30 p.m. where deputies reported a Chevy Suburban was stopped in the westbound outside lanes because of another vehicle making a U-turn at the intersection.

That's when officers say the driver of a BMW 325i was speeding westbound on FM 1960 and lost control, causing them to crash into the left side of the suburban before hitting a light pole at the corner.

There were two men inside the BMW, according to officials, and the driver admitted to drinking before the crash and was taken to a hospital for suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, on the other hand, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Chevy Suburban driver did not have any injuries but went to the hospital in another car to get checked out as a precaution.

Charges are pending on the BMW driver pending the results of a toxicology report, so an investigation remains underway.