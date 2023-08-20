Woman hit by two vehicles, killed crossing feeder road on 15800 N Freeway at E Richey, one vehicle flees scene

A tragic incident unfolded on 15800 North Freeway at E Richey (Southbound Feeder) as a female pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, both of which fled the scene initially. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident and seeking further details.

The incident began when the victim was crossing the feeder road. A silver SUV struck the pedestrian and fled the scene following the collision. Moments later, a second vehicle also struck the victim and left the scene. However, the second driver, upon realizing the gravity of the situation, returned to the scene, having understood that it wasn't merely debris.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has spurred investigations and inquiries into the circumstances that led to this unfortunate loss of life.

Authorities are working diligently to uncover additional details surrounding the incident. Law enforcement officials are likely to release more information during statements or interviews as developments unfold.



