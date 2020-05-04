Woman heard screaming from car on surveillance video has been found

Houston police say a woman who was heard on video screaming from a car has been located.

Police released a surveillance video on Monday of a woman who was “possibly taken” and asked the public for help finding her.

On Tuesday morning, police said, “The woman has been found safe. All parties have been interviewed and there are no charges at this time, although the case remains under investigation.”

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 in the 2400 block of North Boulevard near the Boulevard Apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified female possibly abducted between Greenbriar Drive and Kirby Drive. They told police she was taken and screaming for help from a newer silver or white sedan, possibly a Honda or similar vehicle.

One witness tells FOX 26 that the woman was seen wearing bright leggings and her legs were hanging out the rear driver side door.

Officers responding to the report searched the area for the vehicle without success.

Detectives then recovered video of the car and asked the public for help locating the woman.