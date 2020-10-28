Woman found shot to death inside her vehicle in Baytown

article

Baytown police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her vehicle on Wednesday morning.



According to police, they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Jazmin Garrett dead inside her vehicle.



Homicide detectives reported Garrett had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and she appeared to have been sitting in her car at the time of the shooting.

Baytown police said their investigation into this “senseless murder” is ongoing as detectives are actively following up on leads and interviewing witnesses.



Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at (281) 427-TIPS, download the P3 Community app, or go to Baytowncrimestoppers.com and click on the ‘submit a tip’ link where you will be given a unique code number.

If your information results in a suspect being arrested and charged, you can use the same code number to collect up to $5,000.