The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old woman, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was found safe after she was reported missing.

The sheriff's office asked for the public’s help locating Corsonder Payne on Wednesday morning. She was last seen at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 17200 block of Hafer Road.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Payne had been found safe.