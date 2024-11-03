Woman calls 911 after being shot in face Sunday morning

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot in the face early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near I-45 and Wayside Dr. around 1:30 a.m. A woman was returning home from work and was followed into her apartment complex parking lot by an unknown man, police said.

The victim told police the man demanded money from her. During the exchange, the suspect fired a gun and the woman was shot in the face. The suspect immediately left the scene.

The woman ran into her apartment and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

There is no information on the suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Robbery division or contact CrimeStoppers.